Donation goes toward new play area

VW independent staff/submitted information

Enbridge recently made a $4,000 donation toward a new play area at Camp Clay, helping provide a safer space for children to play and enjoy outdoor activities. The new play area replaces the previous structure, which was 28 years old and had become unsafe. The total project cost was $22,000.

Camp Clay welcomed more than 5,000 children in 2026, making the new play area an important investment in the safety and experience of the children who visit the camp.

“We are excited to have a new play area where children can play, explore and make memories at Camp Clay,” Camp Clay Director Amy Grime said. “The previous structure was well used, however it had become outdated and unsafe. This new space allows us to continue providing children with opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in a safer environment. We are grateful to Enbridge for helping make this improvement possible.”

Pictured from left to right: Joel Whitman; Corey Clifton; Sydni Winkler; Hugh Kocab, CEO of the YMCA of Van Wert County, and Amy Grime, Camp Clay Director. Photo submitted

Hugh Kocab, CEO of the YMCA of Van Wert County, emphasized the importance of community partnerships in supporting local children and families.

“Investments like this make a lasting difference in the experiences we provide for children in our community,” he said. “With more than 5,000 children visiting Camp Clay this year, having a safe and welcoming place to play is essential. We appreciate Enbridge’s generosity and commitment to helping make this project a reality. We look forward to many years of partnering with Enbridge on projects like this.

“The new play area represents a continued investment in Camp Clay and its ability to provide meaningful outdoor experiences for children throughout the community,” he added.