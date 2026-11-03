Heartland Patriots to show movie

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The Van Wert Heartland Patriots will offer a free showing of the movie “Young Washington” at their meeting on Tuesday, November 10. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Wesley Church in Van Wert. Election results will be discussed during the meeting.

Directed by Jon Erwin, “Young Washington” tells the story of young George Washington as war, betrayal, and impossible choices forge the leader who would help shape a nation. Before he was the Father of a Nation, he was a soldier fighting to survive. A single misstep thrusts young George into the center of a global conflict, testing his honor, loyalty, and courage. He must confront not only his enemies but the man he’s becoming. Kelsey Grammar and Ben Kingsley are among the formidable cast of characters.

Refreshments will be served. The public is welcome to attend.