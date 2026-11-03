Klopfenstein, Jordan win re-election; all local issues pass

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

State Representative Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) has won a third two-year term in office.

Final unofficial results from Tuesday’s election show Klopfstein defeated challengers Maddux McCray (D-Van Wert) and Christopher Elder (L-Paulding). Klopfenstein received 33,656 votes (72 percent), McCray received 11,067 votes (23.7 percent) and Elder tallied 1,819 votes (3.9 percent). In Van Wert County alone, 7,735 votes were cast for Klopfenstein, 2,403 for McCray and 363 for Elder.

In the 4th District U.S. Congressional race, which now includes Van Wert County, Republican Jim Jordan won re-election and won Van Wert County by a hefty margin, collecting 7,664 votes, compared to 2,601 by Democrat Joshua D. Kolasinski and 256 by independent candidate Tracey L. Tackett.

In the governor’s race, Republican Vivek Ramaswamy was the runaway winner in Van Wert County with 7,266 votes. Democrat Amy Acton received 2,701 votes and Libertarian Don Kissick finished with 529 votes. However, Acton won the race with approximately 51 percent of the vote. She had a sizable lead when early voting totals came in, leaving many to wonder if it would be a runaway win. While Ramaswamy did well in rural counties such as Van Wert County, Acton fared better in the state’s metro areas.

In Van Wert County, incumbent Republican Jon Husted easily outdistanced his challengers. Husted garnered 7,213 votes locally, compred to 2,547 for Democrat Sherrod Brown, 473 by Libertarian William B. Redpath, and 278 by Greg Levy. Brown won the race and like Acton, did well in Ohio’s more populous areas.

Results will remain unofficial until certified by the Van Wert County Board of Elections.

All local issues on the ballot were approved in Van Wert County.

A five year, 1.2 mill renewal levy for fire protection in the village of Venedocia. PASSED: 31-9

31-9 A five year, 1.8 mill renewal levy for fire and EMS services in Jackson Township. PASSED: 166-38

166-38 A five year, 1-mill renewal levy for fire and EMS services in Washington Township. PASSED: 151-39

151-39 A five year, 2-mill renewal levy in the village of Convoy for operating expenses. PASSED: 227-116

227-116 A separate five year, 2-mill renewal levy in the Village of Convoy for operating expenses. PASSED: 226-114

226-114 A three year, 1.4 mill levy in Liberty Township (excluding the village of Ohio City) for fire protection. PASSED: 278-73

278-73 A five year, 1-mill renewal levy for current expenses in Union Township. PASSED: 234-132.

234-132. A five-year 1-mill levy for the Tully-Convoy Park District for current operating expenses and future improvements. PASSED: 487-265.

487-265. A 2-mill renewal levy for permanent improvements in the Crestview Local Schools district. PASSED: 1,097-776

1,097-776 A five year, 5.5 mill renewal levy for the Delpos City School District (Van Wert County totals only). PASSED: 866-647

866-647 A five year, one percent income tax renewal in the Spencerville Local School District (Van Wert County totals only). PASSED: 96-89

State Issue 3, a constitutional amending concerning voting and photo identification passed in Van Wert County 8,729-1,800. Statewide totals show it passed handily.

Full Van Wert County results can be found here.