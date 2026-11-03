New NSCC trustees…

The Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees met in regular session on Friday, October 30, at the Van Wert Campus. At the meeting, two new board members were sworn in – Kevin Whitlock of West Unity (left) and Brent Stevens of Ohio City. The two, who are pictured with NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez, were appointed to the NSCC Board of Trustees by Governor Mike DeWine. Their terms began September 4 and will run through June 9, 2032. Photo submitted