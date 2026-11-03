Roger Lee Kiracofe

Roger Lee Kiracofe, 73, of Van Wert, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

He was born on December 26, 1952, in Van Wert to William Dean and Dora Mae (Myers) Kiracofe.

Roger Kiracofe

Roger retired after a 43-year career as a tool and die maker at Federal Mogul in Van Wert. He was a devoted member of the Van Wert and Celina Moose lodges and a lifetime member of the Van Wert VFW Auxiliary, where he cherished the camaraderie and friendships formed over the years. Roger loved the Las Vegas Raiders and the Ohio State Buckeyes, sharing many joyful moments with family and friends while rooting for his teams.

Roger is survived by his beloved wife, Gerri (Long) Kiracofe; his daughter, Heather Marie Kiracofe; his son, Joshua Lee Kiracofe; his stepdaughter, Cara (Noah) Beall; his grandchildren, Sean Ramos, Alexis (Mike) Schleeter, Brendan Kiracofe, Daniel Clark, Quinn Kiracofe and Tripp Beall; his great- grandchildren, Lovelynn, Kyson and Kamdyn; his siblings, Jill (Mike) Karcher, Joyce (Brad) Mills, and Dennis (Kerri) Kiracofe, and many nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Rodney Lee Kiracofe.

A celebration of Roger’s life will be held from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, December 5, at the Van Wert Moose Lodge 1320.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.