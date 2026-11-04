Dy Ann Davis

Dy Ann Davis, 79, of Convoy, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born on May 26, 1947, in Boston, Massachusetts, to Richard C. and Frances (Shindledecker) Davis.

Dy Ann Davis

Dy Ann lived a fulfilling life dedicated to her family and community. Dy Ann retired from Van Wert County Hospital, where she served for 20 years in the registration department, a role that showcased her commitment to helping others. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Van Wert.

Affectionately known as “Chocolate” among family and friends, Dy Ann was renowned for her delicious brownies and loved to share her home with family and friends during family gatherings. Her passion for life was evident in her love for her Ford Mustang, her enjoyment of nature-particularly feeding and watching birds-and her fondness for watching movies.

Dy Ann is survived by her beloved children, Rich “Butch” (Betty) Davis of Tennessee, Angela (Sanford) Kohorst of Convoy, Tammy (Doug) Highland of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Kelly (Steve) Merkle of Van Wert; grandchildren, Brian (Cresta) Antus, Lynette “Nikki” (Chris) Brown, Tiffanie (Ben) Crawford, Katie (Chris) Kraner, Joseph Merkle, Jacob Merkle, Cody (Breanna) Highland and Ashley (Colson) Traxler; great- grandchildren, Abby, Katelyn, Hunter, Isabella, Ezekiel and Kimber; a brother Richard C. “Chuck” (Dale) Davis; her sister, Daomi Robey, and a sister-in-law, Sheri Davis. She will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandchildren, Zack Davis and Tyler Davis; a brother, Jon S. Davis, and a brother-in-law, Frank Robey.

Visitation for Dy Ann will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, November 7, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.