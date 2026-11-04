FFA members earn presigious honor

By Alecta Baxter/Crestview FFA reporter

CONVOY — Crestview FFA is proud to recognize eight members who have earned one of the highest honors in the National FFA Organization, the American FFA Degree. Hayden Buuck, Alivia Etzler, Rex Gerardot, Evan Hart, Tyler Hoblet, Kaylea Short, Adelyn Figley, and Abby Dietrich were recognized for this outstanding achievement during the 99th National FFA Convention.

The American FFA Degree is the highest degree awarded by the National FFA Organization. Earning this prestigious honor takes years of dedication, hard work, and commitment to agricultural education, leadership, and personal growth. Each recipient has put in countless hours working toward their goals and developing their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) projects. Their hard work did not stop after high school, as many continued building, growing, and improving their SAE projects beyond their high school years. This achievement represents years of responsibility, perseverance, and dedication to their agricultural experiences.

Pictured above (left to right) are Crestview FFA advisor Erika Gibson, Erika Gibson (Advisor), Rex Gerardot, Tyler Hoblet, Alivia Etzler, Hayden Buuck, Evan Hart and Kaylea Short. Photo submitted

Throughout their FFA journeys, these members have demonstrated what it means to be committed to their projects, their communities, and the FFA organization. Earning the American FFA Degree is a reflection of the time and effort they have invested in developing their skills and pursuing their goals.

Crestview FFA greatly appreciates the hard work, dedication, and commitment each of these members has shown over the years. We are especially thankful for the way they have continued to represent the chapter with pride, even beyond their high school years. We are incredibly proud of Hayden, Alivia, Rex, Evan, Tyler, Kaylea, Adelyn, and Abby for reaching this remarkable milestone.