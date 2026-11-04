Haven of Hope hosting fundraising event

VW independent staff

The community is invited to take part in Haven of Hope’s third annual “Empty Bowls” fundraising event this Saturday, November 7, at Elks Lodge 1197 in Van Wert. The doors will open at 5:30 and the event will begin at 6 p.m.

The Empty Bowls event is designed to raise awareness about hunger and homelessness and it helps raise funds for the Haven of Hope men’s shelter in Van Wert. Attendees purchase a $35 ticket for a simple meal of soup and bread and choose a handcrafted bowl to take home as a reminder that food insecurity persists in the community.

There will be a DJ, silent auction, speakers and more. To purchase tickets or to make a donation, scan the QR code.