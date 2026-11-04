Muni Court to conduct jury draw

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Municipal Court’s annual jury draw will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, at the Municipal Court. This is open to the public.

According to Van Wert Municipal Court Clerk Megan Ryan, the court is required to have an annual jury draw. It is done with two jury commissioners, the clerk and the judge or the judge’s designee. A list of every registered voter in the county is provided to the court from the Board of Elections and a list of every person in the county over the age of 18 with a valid license or an ID card is provided from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. From the two lists the jury commissioners will randomly select 250 from each to create a list of 500 eligible persons from the county who will be part of the Van Wert Municipal Court jury list for the 2027 calendar year.