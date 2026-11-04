OSBA: majority of school issues pass

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio voters approved a majority of school tax issues in Tuesday’s general election, with renewals receiving particularly strong support, according to unofficial results compiled by the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA).

Of the 134 school tax issues on the ballot, 72 passed and 62 were rejected, for a 54 percent overall passage rate. Voters approved 51 of 63 renewal requests, including two that also reduced taxes, for an 81 percent passage rate. Three school levies that overlapped into Van Wert County – Crestview, Delphos and Spencerville, passed.

Statewide, among requests for additional funding, 20 of 69 issues passed, or 29 percent.

“We saw communities across Ohio step forward to support their schools, particularly when it came to renewing existing taxes,” OSBA CEO Tom Hosler said. “That’s encouraging. But behind every election result is a community, a school board and students who will be affected by the outcome. These aren’t just numbers on a spreadsheet.”

Additional property tax levies received support in 10 of 18 elections, a 56 percent passage rate. Voters also approved four of six bond issues, or 67%, compared with an average passage rate of 37 percent over the past five years.