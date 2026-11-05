Appeals Courts rules in favor of OHSAA

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Eighth District Court of Appeals issued a decision Thursday that allows the Ohio High School Athletic Association to sanction Cleveland Metropolitan School District and Glenville High School.

As a result, the OHSAA is able to enforce its October 29 decision to remove Glenville from the playoffs. Hunting Valley University School will advance to play a Division III regional quarterfinal game at Salem Friday night.

“The OHSAA and our member schools are committed to the integrity and fairness of our tournaments,” said Doug Ute, OHSAA Executive Director. “While it is a difficult decision to remove students from a tournament, all member schools must abide by the rules and regulations that they have voted into place and that the OHSAA works to enforce.”

The decision Thursday reinforces the trial court’s decision Tuesday; “The Court … is not asked, nor permitted, to determine who is entitled to play in the Playoffs. It is beyond the scope of this Court’s authority to order that one team be entered into the Playoffs over another, or that one team advance in the Playoffs over another.”

The OHSAA will continue to work with Cleveland Metropolitan School District regarding the participation opportunities for non-enrolled students within their district.