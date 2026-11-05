College Credit Plus meeting planned

Submitted information

Principals and counselors from Lincolnview, Crestview, Vantage, and Van Wert City Schools, as well as local college representatives, will be hosting a College Credit Plus informational meeting for parents/guardians from 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert.

The meeting will consist of a general session giving more information on College Credit Plus, as well as individual meetings with your respective school. There will be several colleges and universities in attendance. The meeting will be held on…

The Ohio Department of Education began the College Credit Plus program for all students enrolled in Ohio schools. College Credit Plus has two fundamental positions:

Students (grades 7-12) must be an Ohio resident enrolled in a participating college of choice.

Students can earn transcripted college and high school credit upon successful completion of the course.

Eligible students may need a qualifying college entrance exam score that places them in courses above a remediation level to participate.

If you have students who might be interested in earning college credit during their time in high school, plan on attending the meeting on November 18. Should you have questions prior to the meeting, contact the Student Services Office 419.238.2180 or Van Wert High School 419.238.3350.