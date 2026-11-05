Hughes retires, RCC scheduled to meet

VW independent staff

The Van Wert County Republican Central Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 12, at Truland, 103305 Liberty Union Rd., Van Wert, to consider an appointment to the recently vacated Van Wert County Recorder’s position.

Longtime Recorder Kim Hughes retired on October 31, and the Van Wert County Commisioners named Allison Byrne to fill the seat until the Republican Central Committee acts to officially fill it.

Interested applicants are invited to attend the meeting and to submit their resume and/or list of qualifications to Chairman James Bonifas at Jim.bonifas@trulandequip.com. The person chosen will serve for two years, then will have to seek re-election.