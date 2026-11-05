Kelly, Cowan named first team All-WBL

VW independent sports

Van Wert running back Xavier Kelly has been named first team All-WBL and Offensive Skill Player of the Year in balloting by league coaches. Defensive back Micah Cowan also earned a first team All-WBL designation, while two teammates – Zach Crummey and Keaten Welch – were named second team All-WBL. Four others – Cohen Bragg, Ashton Rager, Evan Keuneke and Easton Putman – were named honorable mention All-WBL.

In 11 games this season, Kelly had 168 carries for 1,151 yards and 21 touchdowns, while catching 50 passes for 588 yards and eight touchdowns. He led the Western Buckeye League in all-purpose yards (189.2) and in scoring (180 points).

Cowan finished with 46 tackles and an interception.

Quarterback Zach Cummey was named second team All-WBL as an offensive skill player and a defensive lineman. Crummey completed 232-of-354 passes for 2,924 yards, 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also had 318 rushing and nine touchdowns on 142 carries. On defense, he finished with 27 tackles and a team high seven sacks.

Xavier Kelly was named first team All-WBL and Offensive Skill Player of the Year. Bob Barnes photos

Keaten Welch, who led the Cougars with 78 tackles and five interceptions was named second team All-WBL as a defensive skill player. Easton Putman was named honorable mention as an offensive skill player, Ashton Rager was named honorable mention as an offensive lineman, and Cohen Bragg and Evan Keuneke received honorable mention accolades as defensive skill players.

After leading the Titans to a 10-0 regular season and an outright WBL championship, Ottawa-Glandorf’s Ben Kaufman was named Coach of the Year.

First Team Offensive Line

Zach Horstman, senior, Ottawa-Glandorf

Cash Patrick, junior, Celina

Hudson Graymire, senior, Ottawa-Glandorf

Ethan Becher, senior, Wapakoneta

Landon Black, senior, Celina

First Team Offensive Skill

Xavier Kelly, junior, Van Wert

Dyllan Fink, senior, St. Marys Memorial

Jarin Bagley, senior, Shawnee

Caleb Schlater, junior, Celina

Tanner Vogt, sophomore, Ottawa-Glandorf

Deegan Miller, senior, Ottawa-Glandorf

Jett Warner, sophomore, Celina (QB, first team flex)

First Team Defensive Linemen

Caleb Schlater, junior, Celina

Noah Baker, senior, Wapakoneta

Cash Patrick, junior, Celina

Cayden Warnecke, senior, Ottawa-Glandorf

First Team Defensive Skill

Micah Cowan was named first team All-WBL

Daron Houser, senior, Wapakoneta

Gage Bellman, senior, Ottawa-Glandorf

Jordan Schumaker, junior, Ottawa-Glandorf

Matt Eicher, junior, Celina

Micah Cowan, senior, Van Wert

Isaac Bishop, senior, Wapakoneta

Adam Jacob, sophomore, Celina

Riley Trombley, senior, Ottawa-Glandorf (flex)

Second Team Offensive Line

Keylan Baker, senior, St. Marys Memorial

Owen Verhoff, senior, Ottawa-Glandorf

Cason Dorsten, junior, Celina

Jackson Becker, senior, Defiance

Evan Brady, senior, Ottawa-Glandorf

Second Team Offensive Skill

Daron Houser,senior, Wapakoneta

Osacar Salsburey, junior, Ottawa-Glandorf

Zach Crummey, junior, Van Wert

Daniel Cole, senior, Bath

Josiah Clark, senior, Bath

Blake Rogers, senior, Wapakoneta

Second Team Defensive Line

Zach Crummey (14) was named second team All-WBL on offense and defense

Zach Horstman, senior, Ottawa-Glandorf

Yamman Turjman, senior, Shawnee

Zach Crummey, junior, Van Wert

Hudson Graymire, senior, Ottawa-Glandorf

Second Team Defensive Skill

Taylor Compton, senior, St. Marys Memorial

Shane Goebel, junior, Elida

Channing Miller, sophomore, Wapakoneta

Ayden Klausing, senior, Ottawa-Glandorf

Keaten Welch, senior, Van Wert

Charlie Fisher, junior, Celina

Carson Yaeger, senior, Ottawa-Glandorf

Honorable Mention

Defiance: Marcello Rohda, senior, offensive skill

Defiance: Jack Heinze, senior, offensive line

Defiance: Reid Rowlison, sophomore, offensive skill

Defiance: Owen Frey: junior, offensive skill

St. Marys Memorial: Brody Tomberlin, senior, offensive line

St. Marys Memorial: Cooper Glass, senior, offensive line

St. Marys Memorial: LJ Ruane, senior, offensive line

St. Marys Memorial: Tyler Holsinger, sophomore, offensive skill

Shawnee: Cam Barker, senior, defensive skill

Shawnee: Yameen Treen, senior, offensive line

Shawnee: Luke Menke, junior, defensive line

Shawnee: Dayruis Stigger Jr., junior, defensive skill

Keaten Welch was named second team All-WBL.

Wapakoneta: Braeden Bowersock, senior, defensive skill

Wapakoneta: Matthew Kline, senior, defensive line

Wapakoneta: Gage Vaugh, junior, offensive skill

Wapakoneta: Caleb Wachauf, senior, defensive line

Kenton: Jayden Mustain, senior, defensive skill

Kenton: Xavier Gammon, sophomore, offensive skill

Kenton: Lincoln Hijima, senior, defensive skill

Kenton: Maddux McFarlin, junior, offensive skill

Bath: Clayton Rex, senior, Bath

Bath: Isaiah Clark, sophomore, offensive skill

Bath: Connor Scrinka, senior, defensive line

Alex Walls: senior, defensive skill

Van Wert: Cohen Bragg, senior, defensive skill

Van Wert: Ashton Rager, senior, offensive line

Van Wert: Evan Keuneke, junior, defensive skill

Van Wert: Easton Putman, sophomore, offensive skill

Ottawa-Glandorf: Colton Gulker, junior, offensive line

Ottawa-Glandorf: sophomore, defensive skill

Ottawa-Glandorf: Asher Rump, junior, defensive skill

Ottawa-Glandorf: Kavin Paniagua, senior, defensive skill

Elida: Jonan Snyder, junior, offensive skill

Elida: Tommy Etzkorn, senior, defensive skill

Elida: Larry Smith, senior, offensive skill

Elida: Kayleb Elling, junior, defensive skill

Celina: Brodee Schulte-Arn, senior, offensive skill

Celina: Noah Tallmadge, senior offensive skill

Celina: Zane Boley, junior, defensive line

Celina: Brenner Hinkle, junior, defensive line

Player of the Year Awards

Offensive Linemen of the Year: Zach Horstman, senior, Ottawa-Glandorf

Offensive Skill player of the Year: Xavier Kelly, junior, Van Wert

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Caleb Schlater, junior, Celina

Defensive Skill Player of the Year: Jordan Schumaker, junior, Ottawa-Glandorf and Daron Houser, senior, Wapakoneta

Special Teams Player of the Year: Elliot Block, Wapakoneta

Coach of the Year: Ben Kaufman, Ottawa-Glandorf