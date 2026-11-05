Kelly, Cowan named first team All-WBL
VW independent sports
Van Wert running back Xavier Kelly has been named first team All-WBL and Offensive Skill Player of the Year in balloting by league coaches. Defensive back Micah Cowan also earned a first team All-WBL designation, while two teammates – Zach Crummey and Keaten Welch – were named second team All-WBL. Four others – Cohen Bragg, Ashton Rager, Evan Keuneke and Easton Putman – were named honorable mention All-WBL.
In 11 games this season, Kelly had 168 carries for 1,151 yards and 21 touchdowns, while catching 50 passes for 588 yards and eight touchdowns. He led the Western Buckeye League in all-purpose yards (189.2) and in scoring (180 points).
Cowan finished with 46 tackles and an interception.
Quarterback Zach Cummey was named second team All-WBL as an offensive skill player and a defensive lineman. Crummey completed 232-of-354 passes for 2,924 yards, 23 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also had 318 rushing and nine touchdowns on 142 carries. On defense, he finished with 27 tackles and a team high seven sacks.
Keaten Welch, who led the Cougars with 78 tackles and five interceptions was named second team All-WBL as a defensive skill player. Easton Putman was named honorable mention as an offensive skill player, Ashton Rager was named honorable mention as an offensive lineman, and Cohen Bragg and Evan Keuneke received honorable mention accolades as defensive skill players.
After leading the Titans to a 10-0 regular season and an outright WBL championship, Ottawa-Glandorf’s Ben Kaufman was named Coach of the Year.
First Team Offensive Line
Zach Horstman, senior, Ottawa-Glandorf
Cash Patrick, junior, Celina
Hudson Graymire, senior, Ottawa-Glandorf
Ethan Becher, senior, Wapakoneta
Landon Black, senior, Celina
First Team Offensive Skill
Xavier Kelly, junior, Van Wert
Dyllan Fink, senior, St. Marys Memorial
Jarin Bagley, senior, Shawnee
Caleb Schlater, junior, Celina
Tanner Vogt, sophomore, Ottawa-Glandorf
Deegan Miller, senior, Ottawa-Glandorf
Jett Warner, sophomore, Celina (QB, first team flex)
First Team Defensive Linemen
Caleb Schlater, junior, Celina
Noah Baker, senior, Wapakoneta
Cash Patrick, junior, Celina
Cayden Warnecke, senior, Ottawa-Glandorf
First Team Defensive Skill
Daron Houser, senior, Wapakoneta
Gage Bellman, senior, Ottawa-Glandorf
Jordan Schumaker, junior, Ottawa-Glandorf
Matt Eicher, junior, Celina
Micah Cowan, senior, Van Wert
Isaac Bishop, senior, Wapakoneta
Adam Jacob, sophomore, Celina
Riley Trombley, senior, Ottawa-Glandorf (flex)
Second Team Offensive Line
Keylan Baker, senior, St. Marys Memorial
Owen Verhoff, senior, Ottawa-Glandorf
Cason Dorsten, junior, Celina
Jackson Becker, senior, Defiance
Evan Brady, senior, Ottawa-Glandorf
Second Team Offensive Skill
Daron Houser,senior, Wapakoneta
Osacar Salsburey, junior, Ottawa-Glandorf
Zach Crummey, junior, Van Wert
Daniel Cole, senior, Bath
Josiah Clark, senior, Bath
Blake Rogers, senior, Wapakoneta
Second Team Defensive Line
Zach Horstman, senior, Ottawa-Glandorf
Yamman Turjman, senior, Shawnee
Zach Crummey, junior, Van Wert
Hudson Graymire, senior, Ottawa-Glandorf
Second Team Defensive Skill
Taylor Compton, senior, St. Marys Memorial
Shane Goebel, junior, Elida
Channing Miller, sophomore, Wapakoneta
Ayden Klausing, senior, Ottawa-Glandorf
Keaten Welch, senior, Van Wert
Charlie Fisher, junior, Celina
Carson Yaeger, senior, Ottawa-Glandorf
Honorable Mention
Defiance: Marcello Rohda, senior, offensive skill
Defiance: Jack Heinze, senior, offensive line
Defiance: Reid Rowlison, sophomore, offensive skill
Defiance: Owen Frey: junior, offensive skill
St. Marys Memorial: Brody Tomberlin, senior, offensive line
St. Marys Memorial: Cooper Glass, senior, offensive line
St. Marys Memorial: LJ Ruane, senior, offensive line
St. Marys Memorial: Tyler Holsinger, sophomore, offensive skill
Shawnee: Cam Barker, senior, defensive skill
Shawnee: Yameen Treen, senior, offensive line
Shawnee: Luke Menke, junior, defensive line
Shawnee: Dayruis Stigger Jr., junior, defensive skill
Wapakoneta: Braeden Bowersock, senior, defensive skill
Wapakoneta: Matthew Kline, senior, defensive line
Wapakoneta: Gage Vaugh, junior, offensive skill
Wapakoneta: Caleb Wachauf, senior, defensive line
Kenton: Jayden Mustain, senior, defensive skill
Kenton: Xavier Gammon, sophomore, offensive skill
Kenton: Lincoln Hijima, senior, defensive skill
Kenton: Maddux McFarlin, junior, offensive skill
Bath: Clayton Rex, senior, Bath
Bath: Isaiah Clark, sophomore, offensive skill
Bath: Connor Scrinka, senior, defensive line
Alex Walls: senior, defensive skill
Van Wert: Cohen Bragg, senior, defensive skill
Van Wert: Ashton Rager, senior, offensive line
Van Wert: Evan Keuneke, junior, defensive skill
Van Wert: Easton Putman, sophomore, offensive skill
Ottawa-Glandorf: Colton Gulker, junior, offensive line
Ottawa-Glandorf: sophomore, defensive skill
Ottawa-Glandorf: Asher Rump, junior, defensive skill
Ottawa-Glandorf: Kavin Paniagua, senior, defensive skill
Elida: Jonan Snyder, junior, offensive skill
Elida: Tommy Etzkorn, senior, defensive skill
Elida: Larry Smith, senior, offensive skill
Elida: Kayleb Elling, junior, defensive skill
Celina: Brodee Schulte-Arn, senior, offensive skill
Celina: Noah Tallmadge, senior offensive skill
Celina: Zane Boley, junior, defensive line
Celina: Brenner Hinkle, junior, defensive line
Player of the Year Awards
Offensive Linemen of the Year: Zach Horstman, senior, Ottawa-Glandorf
Offensive Skill player of the Year: Xavier Kelly, junior, Van Wert
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Caleb Schlater, junior, Celina
Defensive Skill Player of the Year: Jordan Schumaker, junior, Ottawa-Glandorf and Daron Houser, senior, Wapakoneta
Special Teams Player of the Year: Elliot Block, Wapakoneta
Coach of the Year: Ben Kaufman, Ottawa-Glandorf
POSTED: 11/05/26 at 4:04 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports