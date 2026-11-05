Lincolnview FFA attends convention

By Janelle Priest/Lincolnview FFA chapter reporter

The Lincolnview FFA recently took its annual National Convention and Expo trip. The five day trip consisted of three tours in St. Louis, a tour of the Toyota plant in Princeton, Indiana, and the convention and expo to finish out the trip.

Lauren Anspach and Dalton Keysor with their FFA Degrees. Not pictured: Maddie Gerdeman. Photos submitted

The chapter took their first tours on Tuesday. They toured ADM, Budweiser, and the Arch. At ADM they learned about the transportation and storage of grain. They also got a tour of the company’s operation. After the ADM tour, they went to tour Budweiser. There they learned about the company’s history, products, and production practices. The final tour of the day was to the St. Louis Gateway Arch. Visiting the museum, as well as riding to the top, was definitely a highlight of the chapter’s trip.

Wednesday included a tour of the Toyota plant in Princeton, Indiana. While at the plant the chapter learned about the history, and operations, of Toyota. The tour included a trolley ride through the plant and an educational video of the company’s culture. The trolley allowed for the chapter to see the automated production lines, the systematic assembly of the cars, and the organization of this specific plant.

On Thursday, the chapter attended the National Convention and expo. Starting the day with session 1B. In this session they heard keynote speaker Scott McKain give a speech on purpose and persistence. Following session 1B members went to the expo. In the expo they were able to speak with college and business representatives. This allowed for them to explore future education and career paths. Later in the afternoon the chapter returned to the convention for the second general session. In this session they watched national SAE awards and the retiring speech of national officer, Joey Nowotny.

To end the trip on Friday students attended the fourth general session of the convention. They watch proficiency award ceremonies, honorary American Degree winners, and the retiring address of national officer Claire Woeppel. After that they heard from keynote speaker Reagan Pugh.

On Saturday, the chapter had three members receive their American FFA Degree – Dalton Keysor, Lauren Aspach, and Maddie Gerdeman.

The chapter congratulates them for this incredible achievement. This degree takes tremendous time and effort, and their chapter is incredibly proud of them.