Olivia “Leafy” Eickholt

Olivia “Leafy” Eickholt, 96, of Ottoville, passed away at 3:33 p.m., Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born September 23, 1930, in Fort Jennings to Anton and Elizabeth (Wieging) Berelsman, who both preceded her in death. On September 2, 1950, she married Orval R. Eickholt, who preceded her in death on March 8, 2014.

Olivia Eickholt

Survivors include 10 children, Karan (Kenneth) Maenle of Fort Jennings, Timothy (Beth) Eickholt of Ottoville, Tina (Thomas) Miller of Tipp City, Brenda (Cindy Johnson) Eickholt of Ottoville, Richard (Becky) Eickholt of Ottoville, Brian (Diane) Eickholt of Ottoville, Janice (Larry) Honigford of Ottoville, Patrick (Debra) Eickholt of Kalida, Bruce (Amy) Eickholt of Fort Jennings and Elaine (Butch) Calvelage of Ottoville; 36 grandchildren; 63 great-grandchildren and two on the way, and one great-great-grandchild and one on the way.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by 11 siblings, William (Mildred) Berelsman, Margaret (Vitus) Erhart, Cecilia (Carl) Plescher, Mary (Felix) Hoersten, Loretta (Lester) Leatherman, Linus (Leona) Berelsman, Ambrose Berelsman, Bernadine (Anthony) Hoersten, Hubert Berelsman, Albert (Mabel) Berelsman and Norbert (Belva) Berelsman.

Olivia was a homemaker and member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville and its Altar Rosary Society. She was very dedicated to her faith, involved in her church, and lived for her family. Olivia helped with the lunch stand during the parish festival, helped prepare funeral meals and cleaned the church. She always had a smile on her face and enjoyed polka dancing and traveling. Above all, Olivia loved spending time with her family and attending their many activities.

A funeral mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 7, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville with Very Reverend George Mahas officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ottoville. Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Friday, November 6, and from 9-10 a.m. Saturday at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Jackson Township.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.loveheitmeyer.com.