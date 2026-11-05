Wreaths Across America ceremony planned

VW independent staff/submitted information

At noon on December 19, Isaac Van Wart Daughters of the American Revolution members, 4-H youth, and local Elks Lodge members will conduct a memorial ceremony inside Van Wert Elks Lodge No. 1197 on Elks Drive, off of Van Wert-Decatur Road.

After the ceremony, the group will proceed to Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert to pick up wreaths and place them on veteran’s graves. The public is invited to join in to remember veterans at the ceremony and at the cemetery.

Over 1,300 veterans are buried at Woodland Cemetery and many more throughout the county. If you would like to purchase wreaths to support this event, click on this link: OHWCVW – Woodland Cemetery – Van Wert

The Isaac Van Wart DAR members thank all the businesses and individuals who have purchased wreaths for 2026. Wreaths can be ordered up to December 2 for 2026 placement.