Arnott, Vemillion earn OHSP awards

Submitted information

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Thomas J. Arnott has been selected the 2026 Trooper of the Year at the Van Wert Post.

The selection of Trooper Arnott is in recognition of outstanding service during 2026. Fellow officers stationed at the Van Wert Post, chose Trooper Arnott based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

Trooper of the Year Thomas J. Arnott and Dispatcher of the Year Melissa Vermillion.

Originally from Clio, Michigan, Trooper Arnott joined the Highway Patrol in 2017 as a member of the 162nd Academy Class. Trooper Arnott is also a graduate of the University of Northwestern Ohio where he earned a degree in diesel technology. Trooper Arnott serves as a Field Training Officer and has also been awarded the Patrol’s physical fitness and safe driving awards.

Trooper Arnott and his family reside in Mercer County.

Radio Dispatcher Melissa D. Vermillion has been selected the 2026 Dispatcher of the Year at the Van Wert Dispatch Center. Vermillion joined the Highway Patrol in 2016. She is a graduate of Bath High School. Dispatcher Vermillion serves as a Field Training Dispatcher. She was honored in recognition of her outstanding service over the past year. Supervision and dispatchers chose Dispatcher Vermillion based on her technical job knowledge and ability, her enthusiastic work attitude, teamwork, and prompt and courteous response to the public’s request for information and assistance.

Dispatcher Vermillion and her family reside in Darke County.

Both Arnott and Vermillion are in contention for District and State honors as Trooper of the Year and Dispatcher of the Year. Those honors will be announced at a later date.