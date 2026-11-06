City’s leaf pickup to begin November 16

VW independent staff

A reminder – the City of Van Wert’s annual leaf pickup is approaching.

Make sure that leaves are in paper biodegradable bags and placed by the curb. If your leaves are not placed in paper biodegradable bags and by the curb, they will not be picked up. Brush will not be picked up.

There is not a break down from ward to ward so make sure you place them out by 7 a.m. each of the following Mondays: