Crestview soccer awards…

The Crestview soccer program recently held its postseason awards ceremony to recognize athletes for their hard work throughout the season. Coach Cindy Lamb and her staff presented Northwest Conference and District achievements and special awards during the event. NWC Scholar Athletes (above, left to right): Row 1: Jackie Dennie, JJ Korte, Emily Foudy, Macie Dickman, Makayla Perry. Row 2: Emma Lirot, Ella Lamb, Tory Singer, Evvy Lamb.

Special Awards (below): Row 1 (left to right): JJ Korte (2nd Team NWC, All-District Honorable Mention, Defense Award), Emily Foudy (Most Improved), Jackie Dennie (Most Improved), Macie Dickman (Coach’s Award). Row 2: Emma Ward (All-District Honorable Mention, Most Goals), Evie Williman (NWC Honorable Mention, All-District Honorable Mention, Most Goals, Most Assists, Offense Award), Ella Lamb (1st Team NWC, All-District Senior Game, 2nd Team All-District, Most Saves, Coach’s Award, School Record – 860 Career Saves), Tory Singer (Coach’s Award), Evvy Lamb (Coach’s Award). Photos submitted