Lancer soccer program hosts banquet

VW independent sports/submitted information

The Lincolnview soccer program held its annual postseason banquet on Thursday, November 5, recognizing the players and their accomplishments from the 2026 season.

The Lancers finished the season with a 3-13-1 record. Despite a challenging schedule and a young roster, the team showed growth and improvement throughout the year, gaining valuable experience to build on moving forward.

2026 Team Awards:

Team MVP: Gavin Priest (senior) — Voted on by his teammates

Most Improved Player: Josh Denman (sophomore)

Proud To Be Award: Zaden Slusher (sophomore) — Recognizing commitment, attitude, and dedication to the program

10 scholar-athletes with a GPA of 3.5 or higher were honored at the banquet. Photos submitted

First Team All-Northwest Conference:

Roewen Sutton (junior)

Jaxton Hammons (freshman)

Zavier Kemler (junior)

The program also recognized 10 Scholar-Athletes who earned a varsity letter while maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher: Jaxton Hammons, Eben Berryman, Grady Longstreth, Dylan Mosier, Oliver Longstreth, Elijah Owens, Ainsley Hoffman, Zavier Kemler, Claire Geier, and Gavin Priest.

The team’s two seniors, Claire Geier and Gavin Priest, were presented with commemorative gifts in recognition of their time, dedication, leadership and contributions to the program.

Lincolnview’s varsity soccer letter award winners.

“This season was about continuing to build the foundation of our program,” head coach Eli Alvarez said. “We knew there would be challenges with a young group, but I’m proud of the progress our players made and the commitment they showed throughout the year. I want to thank my assistant coaches, Wayne Longstreth, Eric Giessler, and Jackson Evans, for their time, hard work, and dedication to our players and program. I also want to thank our parents, families, and everyone who supported Lincolnview soccer this season.”

“A special thank-you goes to our two seniors, Claire Geier and Gavin Priest, for everything they’ve given to this program,” he added. “We appreciate their commitment and the example they’ve set for our younger players. We still have a lot of work ahead of us, but I’m excited about the direction we’re heading and what this group can accomplish. We’re building something here at Lincolnview, and I believe we’re just getting started.”