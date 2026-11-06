Larry G. Cashel

Larry G. Cashel, 83, of Findlay, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at Bridge Hospice Care Center.

He was born in Van Wert, Ohio, on July 15, 1943, to Harry J. and Olive Mae (Prichard) Cashel.

Larry is survived by his two children, Doug (Janice) Cashel and Lindsay (Andrew) Follas, as well as their mother, Karen (Wise) Cashel. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Peyton Cashel, Taylor Follas and Megan Follas.

Larry Cashel

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mary Louise Davies, and his companion of 24 years, Wanda Jo Frankforther.

Larry was a 1961 graduate of Van Wert High School. He earned his undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University. He completed his post-graduate work at the University of Oklahoma, University of Toledo, and BGSU, earning his Master’s plus 30.

He began his teaching career at Hayes High School in Delaware, Ohio, where he taught math, biology, and driver education. Larry then moved to Findlay, where he taught at Findlay High School for 28 years, teaching Biology I and II, and driver education. During his high school teaching career, he earned the following awards: Most Influential Teacher in 1984, and Outstanding Science Educator Award for Findlay City Schools in 1990-1991. After retirement from FHS, he taught for 9 years at Owens Community College.

Larry enjoyed spending time with family. He had many hobbies and interests, including reading, walking, playing guitar, billiards, motorcycles, Studebakers and dogs.

Per Larry’s request, a private family gathering will be held at a later date.

Preferred memorials: Findlay High School (c/o Science Dept.), or to the Humane Society of Hancock County.

The family would like to thank the staff and residents at Taylor Place for providing his home for the last year.

Hufford Family Funeral Home in Findlay was entrusted with arrangments.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at huffordfh.com.