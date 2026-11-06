Museum’s annual Festival of Trees just around the corner

More than 80 decorated trees will be on display at the Paulding County History Museum’s Festival of Trees, November 13-21. Last year’s event (pictured above) was one of the most successful ever. Visitors also can view model train layouts, more than 100 Nativity scenes, Christmas collections and more. Admission and parking are free. Photos submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING — It’s time for The Festival of Trees, Paulding County History Museum’s largest event and fundraiser of the year. The dates are Friday, November 13 through Saturday, November 21. Explore nearly 30,000 square feet of holiday trees, displays and decorations in three buildings with the theme, “A Few of My Favorite Things.”

Admission and parking are free, but donations are greatly appreciated.

The museum is located at 600 Fairground Drive in Paulding, across from the fairgrounds. The buildings are handicap accessible.

The Festival Committee, led by chairman Julie Anna Densmore, has been busy preparing for this nine-day gala event. Lights and garland have been hung and museum buildings decorated by dedicated volunteers. The committee is grateful for the generous community support, contributions and donations that make the Festival possible.

More than 80 spectacular holiday trees have been decorated by organizations, groups and clubs, businesses and individuals from around the county. Look for the decorating award winners. The Festival is welcoming many first-time participants this year.

The committee has planned the daily schedule to include meals, musical entertainment and even a few surprises for Festival-goers.

The Festival opens Friday, November 13 from 4-8 p.m. Museum volunteers will serve a spaghetti dinner with salad and garlic bread from 5-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 14, is Kids Day. The museum will be open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Santa will visit with children and hear their Christmas wish lists and Chris Bercaw will be creating balloon animals for the kids. Enjoy lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with a menu featuring hot dogs, burgers and baked beans, served by the museum volunteers. The Festival will be open the rest of the day with light refreshments served.

The museum will be open from 12-4 p.m. Sunday, November 15, with a baked potato bar lunch served from 12-2 p.m. Second Street Strings, a dulcimer group from Defiance, is returning this year by popular demand. They will perform at 2 p.m.

Monday, November 16, hours will be 4-8 p.m. A turkey tetrazzini supper will be served from 5-6:30 p.m., prepared and served by the First Presbyterian Church Women. The Paulding High School Band will entertain guests at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 17, the Festival will be open all day from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Enjoy a Southern Supper from 5-6:30 p.m. featuring fried chicken, baked honey ham, candied yams and dessert. The Friends of the Paulding County Parks is providing the meal.

Afterward,, a special program will be presented: “Meet the Authors Night,” hosted by the Paulding Writers’ Group. More than 20 Paulding County authors are scheduled to attend. Hear about their work, meet the authors and have books signed. The books will be available for sale.

Santa Claus will visit the annual Festival of Trees on Saturday, November 14. Last year, this tiny tot had her first visit with Santa.





The hours on Wednesday, Nov. 18, are 4-8 p.m. The Paulding County Senior Center will be serving a Taco Bar from 5-6:30 p.m. The crowd-favorite St. Paul Lutheran Bell Choir will entertain at 6 p.m.

Thursday, November 19, hours are 4-8 p.m. with a soup and chili supper prepared and served by the museum volunteers from 5-6:30 p.m. Sample a variety of their favorite recipes, including vegetable, taco soup and potato soup. Live music will include the Wayne Trace High School Band and Choir from 5-6 p.m. and the Gospel Strings group from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 20, hours are 4-8 p.m. The highlight will be Jane’s Heavenly Dessert Bar with tempting desserts of all kinds served from 4-6 p.m.

Saturday, November 21 is the last day of the 2026 Festival of Trees. Doors will be open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The day coincides with the “Shop the Square” event organized by Paulding Chamber of Commerce. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., served by the museum volunteers. The Festival’s final event is the conclusion of the Silent Auction. Bidding closes at 2 p.m.

In addition to the main museum building, don’t miss the adjacent Barn 1 and Barn 2, which are filled with lights, animated figures, Nativity scenes, decorated trees, inflatable characters and a dozen model train layouts.

Several events will be held every day throughout the festival.

Another feature continues to be the Memory Tree. Remember loved ones by adding their names to the grand revolving tree, located near the dining room.

Place a bid on one of the exciting items in the silent auction. Local businesses, individuals and groups have generously donated dozens of quality prizes that will go to the highest bidders. This year, some of the offerings include a lighted stained glass church window, toys, holiday decor, gift baskets, many handcrafted items, memorabilia and more.

Visitors have the chance to vote for their favorite tree. Look for the jar under each tree and “vote” with coins, dollars or even checks. The tree that collects the most money wins a prize.

Children can take part in the fun Mouse Hunt. Browse the museum’s Country Store for some unique gift ideas, including some branded museum merchandise.

For more information, printable schedule and updates, visit the museum’s Facebook page.