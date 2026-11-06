New electric aggragation rate announced

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Van Wert County recently executed a new electric aggregation agreement with Dynegy at a program rate of 11.74¢ per kilowatt-hour (kWh), or $0.1174/ kWh. The new rate will provide long-term price stability for residential and small business participants from December ,2026 through the June, 2029 billing period.

In a time when electric prices remain unpredictable, continuing the electric aggregation program offers participants several key benefits:

Protection from market volatility – Electricity pricing has increased dramatically across Ohio over the last several years and remains volatile. This trend is expected to continue with growing electric demand and higher costs to maintain infrastructure. This will impact electric generation costs across Ohio, including rates directly from your local utility or other third-party suppliers.

Budget stability – The program provides a fixed price for a known term. While one of the goals of the aggregation program has historically been to provide savings when compared to the utility’s Standard Service Offer (also known as the price-to-compare or PTC), ongoing market volatility means savings cannot be guaranteed over the contract term. However, the program’s fixed energy rate will offer budget certainty and price protection in an uncertain energy market.

Buying power – Our community partnered with other local communities to negotiate on behalf of all eligible residents and small businesses in the areas included. A competitive bidding process was used where offers were received from various suppliers to secure the best price and contracting opportunity possible at this time.

Contract flexibility – The program allows participants the opportunity to opt out without penalty or leave with no cancellation or termination fees at any time during the contract term. If you relocate in the area, move out of the area, or find a better offer, you can do so without financial penalty.

Green pricing option – A 100 precent green price is available as an alternative for interested participants. Customers may enroll in this product for a price backed by renewable energy.

Eligible participants will begin to receive opt-out notices from Dynegy in the mail over the coming weeks. The opt-out letters will provide new program details, including budget billing information, and no action is needed to participate. You will continue to receive one invoice from your utility each month with the new rate reflected approximately 45-60 days after receiving the opt-out letter. As always, there is no change or interruption to your electric service. All outages and emergencies should continue to be reported to your local utility and emergency services.

Those looking to opt out of the program will find details on how to do so by mail, phone, or website in the opt-out notice they receive.