Robert R. Schmidt

Robert R. Schmidt, 92, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on, Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at Cedar Creek Assisted Living in Fort Wayne. He was affectionately called “Grandpa” by the staff.

He was born on September 20, 1934 in Celina, to Rollie Russell Forrest Schmidt and Elsie Viola (Draper) Schmidt, who both preceded him in death. Robert married Kay Ellen (Crosley) Schmidt on April 1, 1982, and she preceded him in death on January 9, 2005.

Robert Schmidt

Robert is survived by his son, David Schmidt of Cape Canaveral, Florida; a daughter, Elaine Schmidt (Eric Riffle) of Indianapolis, Indiana; two stepsons, Shane Neate of Van Wert and Sean Neate of Louisiana; three grandchildren, Zac (Shayla) Riffle of Plainfield, Indiana, Kaylee (Daniel) Barr of Orlando, Florida and Dakotah (Garrett) Grantham of Orlando, Florida, and five great-grandchildren.

Robert worked at Kennedy Manufacturing in Van Wert for over 39 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife and parents; a brother, Bill Schmidt, and three sisters, Bonnie Walls, Eva L. Burd, and Joyce Gates.

A private memorial will take place at a later date.

Preferred memorials: Solace Hospice of Roanoke, Indiana, or the Van Wert Humane Society.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com.