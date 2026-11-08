Local runners compete run at OHSAA state

VW independent sports

OBETZ — The best of the best ran at Saturday’s OHSAA cross country state championships at Fortress Obetz and runners from Van Wert County showed they belonged with the top runners from Ohio.

Division III girls

Noelle Byrum and Symphony Schuerman paced Van Wert and the Cougars finished 12th in the team standings at Fortress Obetz.

Byrum placed 40th overall (19:30.0) and Schuerman was 48th (19:49.0) out of 212 runners, earning both second team All-Ohio honors. Jasleen Sharma finished 106th (20:25.8), followed by Ruby Dicke (118th, 20:36.9), and Ava Keuneke (134th, 20:49.7). Faith Stoller placed 169th (21:17.1), and Whitney Holliday 177th (21:34.7).

Derek Young

Gwen Huddle of Napoleon won the individual title (17:35.7), followed by Irelyn Johnson of Marlington (17:53.5).

The team title went to Oakwood (119), and Huron was the runner-up (125). Van Wert finished with 287 team points.

Division III boys

Oliver Scott led Van Wert to a ninth place finish. The freshman clocked a time of 16:44.8 and finished 65th overall. Alex Bauer finished 88th (17:01.0), followed by Harrison Sloan (105th, 17:13.6), Calvin Byrum (113th, 17:17.9) and Quintin Parrish (118th, 17:20.9). Nate Dreup placed 135th overall (17:35.9) and Isaak Castillo was 208th (20:11.4).

The individual champion was Brice Fuller of Fairless (14:50.7), while Jackson Spitzer of Versailles was the runner-up (15:00.1).

Woodridge was crowned the team champion (65 points), while Fairless was the runner-up (115).

Division IV girls

Lincolnview freshman Maeleigh Evans placed 17th overall (18:58.0) and the Lancers finished 18th in the team standings. The showing earned Evans first team All-Ohio honors.

Kassidy Hammons finished 122nd (20:54.0), followed by Josie Miller (141st, 21:17.0), Moriah Bertsch (165th, 21:55.0), and Addie Breese (170th, 22:02.7). Deanna Dearing placed 203rd (24:02.8) and Destiny Breese was 208th (24:12.9).

Competing as an individual, Crestview’s Emily Heth placed 158th (21:47.1)

The individual champion was Natalie Nixon of Ottawa Hills (17:34.0) and the runner-up was Naomi Sheesley of McDonald (18:13.5).

Liberty Center captured the team title (112) and Minster was the runner-up (145).

Division IV boys

Derek Young, who finished 25th at state in 2025, placed fifth overall and defending state champion Crestview finished sixth out of 24 teams on Saturday.

Young’s time of 15:45.7 easily topped last year’s showing of 16.22.1 and it earned him a first team All-Ohio designation for the second consecutive year. Teammate Hudson Perrott finished 84th (17:10.3), followed by Kale Vining (91st, 17:14.7), Caleb Thomas (96th, 17:18.0), and Andy Heth (115th, 17:30.8). Luke Sawmiller placed 119th (17:32.9) and Levi Hoblet finished 169th (18:13.6)

Competing as an individual, Lincolnview’s Aaron Sawyer finished 58th (16:55.8).

Ansonia’s Bennett Lehman topped the field with a time of 15:30.7, while Stephen Wojtowicz of Legacy Christian was the individiual runner-up (15:37.7).

Mount Gilead won the team title (84), followed by Russia (99), Botkins (155), Legacy Christian (158), Tinora (214) and Crestview (231).