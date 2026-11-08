Meet the Authors Night in Paulding

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PAULDING – Meet 20 authors from Paulding County at a special “Meet the Authors Night” on Tuesday, November 17, hosted by the Paulding Writers’ Group. Admission is free. The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. at Paulding County History Museum, 600 Fairground Drive, Paulding.

Each local author will be introduced and asked to briefly speak about their work. Tables will be set up for the authors to sell and sign their works and meet readers. Paulding Writers’ Group members believe this will be an inspiring opportunity to celebrate local talent and hear about a large variety of genres, from children’s books to science fiction to memoirs.

Authors currently scheduled to attend include Caroline Arend, Kylee Baumle, Beth Ann Baus, Duane Bailey, Mark Holtsberry, Tonia Shinaberry King, Eva Sharron Kobee, Melinda Krick, Amber Krynock, Jane Nice, Paulding County Genealogical Society, Susan Paulus, Rich Phelan, Carol Razo, Adam Snyder, Joel Steiner, Kim Sutton, Nichole J. Suvar, Janet Wagner and Elecia Wobler.

Light refreshments will be served. Before and after the program, tour the museum’s annual Festival of Trees, which is November 13-21.