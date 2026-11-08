NW Ohio sees a high number of deer vs. car crashes

Motorists should be extra mindful of deer near and on roadways during this time of the year. Ohio Department of Insurance photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Deer vs. car crashes certainly aren’t uncommon in Van Wert County and the surrounding area, especially around this time of the year.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s OSTATS Dashboard shows between 2021 and 2025, 1,034 deer-related crash occurred in Van Wert County. While it’s a sizable number, it’s actually one of the lowest in northwest Ohio. Here are some notable numbers from the OSTATS Dashboard:

Williams County: 2,795

Hancock County: 2,785

Allen County: 2,526

Defiance County: 2,476

Auglaize County: 1,690

In Paulding County, there were 1,324 deer vs. car crashes between 2021 and 2025, and 1,303 in Mercer County during the same period.

Stark County (3,542) and Richland County (2,998) rank as the top two counties for deer vs. car crashes.

According to the OSTATS Dashboard, there were 114,233 deer vs. car crashes statewide between 2021-2025. U.S. 30 produced the highest number, with 1,939, followed by Ohio 2 (1,826), Interstate 71 (1,672), Interstate 75 (1,652), Interstate 77 (1,625), U.S. 33 (1,576), U.S. 23 (1,433), Interstate 80 (1,383) and Interstate 70 (1,350). U.S. 224 statewide ranked No. 11, with 1,317 deer vs. car crashes.

47 percent of all deer vs. car crashes occur during the final three months of the year – October, November and December.

November marks the peak of deer breeding season, when deer become more active and are more likely to cross roadways.

The hours when the most deer vs. car crashes occur:

6-6:59 a.m.

7-7:59 a.m.

9-9:59 p.m.

8-8:59 p.m.

7-7:59 p.m.

The end of daylight saving time also means sunset arrives earlier, increasing the overlap between evening commutes and periods of heightened deer activity.

Tuesday, Monday and Friday are the top three deer vs. car crashes days, followed by Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.