Regional semifinal pairings are set

VW independent sports/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the football regional semifinal pairings on Sunday afternoon. Unless otherwise noted, all regional semifinal games kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 13 at the site of the higher seeded team.

Four Western Buckeye League teams remain alive in the postseason – Celina, Wapakoneta, St. Marys Memorial and Ottawa-Glandorf. Just one Northwest Conference team, Columbus Grove, is left, and six Midwest Athletic Conference teams are still in competition – Coldwater, Versailles, St. Henry, Marion Local, Minster and New Bremen.

The regional playoffs follow bracket format, with the better seeded team serving as the host through the first three rounds of the playoffs. Neutral sites will be used beginning in the Regional Finals on Friday, November 20. Rebracketing will occur for the state semifinals, which will be played on Friday, November 27, with the state championship games then hosted at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton December 3-5.

OHSAA Football Regional Semifinal Pairings

Pairings shown with regional seed and record. All games will be placed at 7 p.m. Friday, November 13, unless indicated otherwise. Games involving area teams are listed in bold.

Division I

Region 1

No. 5 Hudson (9-3) at No. 1 Lakewood St. Edward (10-1)

No. 7 Canton McKinley (9-3) at No. 3 Mentor (9-2)

Region 2

No. 8 Hilliard Darby (8-4) at No. 4 Huber Heights Wayne (7-4)

No. 3 Perrysburg (10-1) at No. 2 Springfield (9-2)

Region 3

No. 4 Powell Olentangy Liberty (7-4) at No. 1 Gahanna Lincoln (11-0)

No. 6 Pickerington North (9-3) at No. 2 Upper Arlington (9-2)

Region 4

No. 4 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (8-3) at No. 1 Cincinnati Princeton (11-0)

No. 6 Cincinnati St. Xavier (7-5) at No. 2 Cincinnati Elder (9-2)

Division II

Region 5

No. 4 Mayfield (11-0) at No. 1 Medina Highland (10-1)

No. 3 Macedonia Nordonia (10-1) at No. 2 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (8-2)

Region 6

No. 4 Oregon Clay (9-2) at No. 1 Toledo Central Catholic (9-2)

No. 3 Avon (9-2) at No. 2 Olmsted Falls (9-2)

Region 7

No. 4 New Albany (9-2) at No. 1 Columbus Bishop Watterson (10-0)

No. 3 Massillon Washington (10-1) at No. 2 Sunbury Big Walnut (11-0)

Region 8

No. 5 Troy (10-2) at No. 1 Cincinnati Anderson (10-1)

No. 3 Trotwood-Madison (8-2) at No. 2 Harrison (9-2)

Division III

Region 9

No. 12 Hunting Valley University School (7-4) at No. 8 Youngstown Ursuline (8-4)

No. 3 Garfield Heights (9-2) at No. 2 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (10-1)

Region 10

No. 4 Wapakoneta (8-3) at No. 1 Celina (10-1)

No. 6 St. Marys Memorial (9-3) at No. 2 Ontario (10-1)

Region 11

No. 5 Dover (10-2) at No. 1 Steubenville (9-2)

No. 3 Columbus East (10-1) at No. 2 Newark Licking Valley (11-0)

Region 12

No. 5 Washington Court House Miami Trace (11-1) at No. 1 Bellbrook (11-0)

No. 3 Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (9-2) at No. 2 Tipp City Tippecanoe (10-1)

Division IV

Region 13

No. 5 Chesterland West Geauga (10-2) at No. 1 Streetsboro (9-2)

No. 3 Beloit West Branch (10-1) at No. 2 Rocky River (11-0)

Region 14

No. 4 Bellville Clear Fork (9-2) at No. 1 Ottawa-Glandorf (11-0)

No. 3 Sandusky Perkins (11-0) at No. 2 Shelby (11-0)

Region 15

No. 5 Uhrichsville Claymont (11-1) at No. 1 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (10-0)

No. 3 Millersburg West Holmes (9-2) at No. 2 New Lexington (10-1)

Region 16

No. 9 Springfield Kenton Ridge (10-2) at No. 5 Urbana (9-3)

No. 3 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (10-1) at No. 2 London (9-2)

Division V

Region 17

No. 4 Garrettsville Garfield (11-0) at No. 1 Perry (11-0)

No. 3 Girard (11-0) at No. 2 Barnesville (11-0)

Region 18

No. 4 Archbold (10-1) at No. 1 LaGrange Keystone (10-0)

No. 10 Coldwater (8-4) at No. 3 Pemberville Eastwood (10-1)

Region 19

No. 5 Wheelersburg (9-3) at No. 1 Ironton (10-1)

No. 3 Gahanna Columbus Academy (8-3) at No. 2 Beverly Fort Frye (10-1)

Region 20

No. 4 Waynesville (9-2) at No. 1 St. Paris Graham Local (10-1)

No. 6 Middletown Bishop Fenwick (7-5) at No. 2 Williamsburg (10-1)

Division VI

Region 21

No. 4 Jeromesville Hillsdale (10-1) at No. 1 Kirtland (10-1)

No. 6 Hanoverton United (10-1) at No. 2 Canfield South Range (10-1)

Region 22

No. 4 Columbus Grove (10-1) at No. 1 Liberty Center (11-0)

No. 11 Delta (9-3) at No. 7 Carey (8-4)

Region 23

No. 4 Woodsfield Monroe Central (8-3) at No. 1 Hannibal River (11-0)

No. 7 Sugarcreek Garaway (9-3) at No. 6 Waterford (9-2)

Region 24

No. 12 Versailles (8-4) at No. 9 St. Henry (9-3)

No. 6 Mechanicsburg (10-2) at No. 2 Cincinnati Deer Park (10-1)

Division VII

Region 25

No. 4 New Middletown Springfield (8-3) at No. 1 McDonald (10-1)

No. 3 Mogadore (9-2) at No. 2 Cuyahoga Heights (10-1)

Region 26

No. 5 Sycamore Mohawk (11-1) at No. 1 Leipsic (11-0)

No. 3 McComb (10-1) at No. 2 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (11-0)

Region 27

No. 5 Shadyside (10-2) at No. 1 Willow Wood Symmes Valley (11-0)

No. 3 Toronto (10-1) at No. 2 Danville (11-0)

Region 28

No. 4 Minster (8-3) at No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (11-0)

No. 7 New Bremen (7-5) at No. 3 DeGraff Riverside (9-2)