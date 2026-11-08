Van Wert standoff situation ends peacefully

VW independent staff/submitted information

A standoff situation at an apartment on Sunrise Court in Van Wert led to a large law enforcement presence Saturday night.

The Van Wert Police Department was dispatched the 1200 block of Sunrise Court shortly before 9:30 p.m., after receiving a call of a man threatening people with a firearm.

According to a press release from the Van Wert Police Department, officers arrived on scene and after speaking with the victim and witnesses, identified the suspect as Terry Dean Decamp, 85. Officers learned Decamp was inside of the apartment and had the firearm. They briefly spoke with him but he refused to cooperate and come out of the apartment.

A standoff in the Sunrise Court area came to an end after about 90 minutes Saturday night. VW independent photo

Officers then requested assistance from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Van Wert County EMA’s CERT Team and the Van Wert Fire Department. CERT and the fire department blocked off access to Sunrise Court.

Officers re-established communication with Decamp, who continued refusing to exit the apartment. After extended negotiations, Decamp was subsequently taken into custody without further incident.

He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility and is currently charged with one count of aggravated menacing a misdemeanor of the first degree.