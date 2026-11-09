Carolee A. (Carol) Horner

Carolee A. (Carol) Horner, 95, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2026, at Hearth & Home of Van Wert, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born June 4, 1931, in New Haven, Indiana, to Alban and Angeline (Kamp) Schnelker, who both preceded her in death.

After graduating from New Haven High School, Carol married the love of her life, Richard P. Horner, on September 4, 1954. Together, they shared many happy years and raised three children: Diane, David, and Donna.

Carolee Horner

Carole worked for many years as the traffic manager at WERT radio, a position she truly loved. She enjoyed reading, watching television, following sports, attending garage sales, and spending time at the lake. One of her greatest joys was attending her grandchildren’s activities and events. She adored her family and treasured every opportunity to be together. Known for her kind heart and friendly nature, Carol never met a stranger and enjoyed visiting with everyone she encountered.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Donna (David) Thomas of Convoy; son-in-law, Gary Kill of Van Wert; grandchildren, Andy Kill and Amy Taylor, both of Van Wert, Adam (Sarah) Kill of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, Alex Thomas of Rome City, Indiana, and Nick Thomas of Lima; great-grandchildren, Noah, Eileen, and Zayn; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Horner; daughter, Diane Kill; son, David Horner; and siblings, George Schnelker, Josef Schnelker, Charles (Gene) Schnelker, James Schnelker, Rosalie Ruger, Ruth Olinger, Ervin (Pete) Schnelker, Alma Schnelker, and Edith Abbott.

In accordance with Carol’s wishes, a private graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Van Wert County Humane Society in Carol’s memory.

The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to the staff at Hearth & Home for the care, comfort, and support shown to Carol during her stay.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.