Real estate transfers 11/2-11/6/2026

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place between November 2-6 2026.

Steven K. Treece Living Trust, Steven K. Treece Living Trust TR, Dianne M. Fisk to Rodney L. Dennis, Kaitlin R. Dennis – a portion of Section 7 in Pleasant Township.

Greg McCray to Christian Wallenhorst – Van Wert inlots, lot 1282.

DeBolt Family Farms LLC to Kristina Rider – a portion of Section 31 in Harrison Township.

Michael Evans, Jennifer A. Evans to Lloyd Farms Real Estate LLC – a portion of Section 1 in York Township.

Pollock Family Irrevocable Trust, Pollock Family Irrevocable Trust TR, Mark D. Froelich TR to Lloyd Farms Real Estate LLC – a portion of Section 1 in York Township.

Mark D. Fisk to Mark Devin Fish Trust, Mark Devin Fisk Trust TR, Dianne M. Fisk TR – a portion of Section 25 in Pleasant Township.

LDJ Century Farms LLC to Devin E. Ricker, Kimberly M. Ricker – a portion of Section 32 in Washington Township.

Jon P. Craft, Georgia Starr Craft to Jon P. Craft – a portion of Section 19 in Tully Township.

Estate of Kimala Ann Strickler, estate of Kimala A. Strickler to Tamera J. Corzine – Middle Point inlots, lot 160; lot 162; lot 336; lot 348; Middle Point subdivisions, lot 3-2; lot 2-7; lot 3-1; lot 3; lot 2-2.

Susan M. Huffman to Tyler J. Huffman, Jaylan M. Huffman – Wren inlots, lot 81.

Chalkstone Partners LLC to US 127 Van Wert Project LLC – a portion of Section 25 in Pleasant Township.

John S. Looser Jr. to John S. Looser Jr., Pamela Annette Ordway – a portion of Section 13 in Jackson Township.

Solid Ground Sales LLC to Karen A. Hayson-Juarez – Delphos subdivisions, lot 107.

John Lahmon, Andrea Lahmon to Cory Ebel – Van Wert inlots, lot 3391.

Estate of Darlene K. Schulte, estate of James C. Schulte to Duane E. Schulte, Peggy A. Mansfield, Sarah Lynn Jostpille, Duane Schulte – Delphos inlots, lot 1100.

Estate of Michael A. Higinbotham, estate of Michael A. Higinbotham EX, Lauren Carlisle EX to Jack E. Snyder – a portion of Section 17 in Washington Township.

Leslie A. Collins to Megan Schaefer – Middle Point inlots, lot 320.

Kilian E. Powell, Alysencia A. Powell, Alysencia Powell to Melissa Dawn Howell – a portion of Section 15 in Ridge Township.

Jerry C. Beard, Shirley A. Beard to Matthew Alessandrini, Teresa Alessandrini – Van Wert inlots, lot 3904; lot 3905.

Gretta Lynn Baker to Norman H. Yager III – Ohio City inlots, lot 123.

Norman H. Yager III to Jason Couts, Mandy Couts – Ohio City inlots, lot 123.