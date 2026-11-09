Science takes center stage at the NPAC

By Quincy Thompson

Van Wert LIVE recently welcomed more than 1,000 students from Van Wert City Schools in grades 1-7 to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center for an exciting morning of science, discovery, and entertainment. Students filled the Niswonger for Mr. C’s Magic in Motion, an interactive STEM performance presented as part of Van Wert LIVE’s Encore! Arts Education program and made possible through the generous sponsorship of Central Insurance.

The educational performance brought science to life in a way that was anything but ordinary. Through exciting demonstrations, engaging experiments, and plenty of audience participation, Mr. C introduced students to Newton’s Laws of Motion, helping them explore the science behind how and why objects move. From forces and motion to the importance of gravity and energy, students had the opportunity to see classroom concepts come to life right before their eyes. The performance combined education with entertainment, showing students that learning can be exciting, interactive, and fun.

Mr. C is joined onstage by a teacher. Photos submitted

This performance was part of Van Wert LIVE’s growing Encore! Arts Education initiative, which focuses on bringing curriculum-based educational experiences to students through the power of live performance. By combining entertainment with learning, Encore! creates opportunities for students to experience subjects such as science, history, literature, and the arts in new and memorable ways, all while introducing young audiences to the magic of live theatre. These school-day performances are designed to complement classroom learning while providing educational opportunities outside of the traditional school environment.

“One of the most exciting things about our Encore! Arts Education program is seeing students experience learning in a completely different environment,” shared Jarin Hart, Executive Director of Van Wert LIVE. “When we can bring more than 1,000 students into the Niswonger and connect what they are learning in their classrooms to something happening live on our stage, that’s a powerful experience. We want the Niswonger to be more than a place for entertainment. We want it to be a place where students are inspired, challenged, and excited to learn.”

“As this program continues to grow, we invite businesses, organizations, and individuals who believe in the importance of arts education to get involved and help us bring even more of these opportunities to students throughout our region,” she added.

A student gets a firsthand view of the wonders of science.

Central Insurance played an important role in making this educational opportunity possible. As the presenting sponsor of Mr. C’s Magic in Motion, Central Insurance helped bring this unique STEM experience to more than 1,000 local students. Their investment in arts education reflects a shared commitment to supporting local students and creating meaningful learning opportunities right here in Van Wert.

“At Central Insurance, our investment in STEAM education is ultimately an investment in the future of our community,” a statement said. “As one of Van Wert County’s largest employers, our connection to this community extends far beyond the workplace. We are parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, coaches, volunteers, and neighbors. Many of us are raising our families here and have a personal stake in helping young people discover opportunities that will allow them to thrive.

Through programs like Encore! Arts Education and Mr. C, students are exposed to science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics in ways that spark curiosity and make learning memorable. By helping create these experiences for more than 1,000 local students, we hope to inspire the next generation of problem-solvers, innovators, and community leaders who will shape the future of Van Wert County. Central Insurance is proud to partner with organizations like Van Wert Live that strengthen education and enrich the lives of young people throughout our community.” shared Jena Wierwille, Chief Human Resources Officer at Central Insurance and Philanthropy Committee Member.

Madison Lytle and Jena Wierwille of Central Insurance with their children.

As Van Wert LIVE continues to expand Encore! Arts Education, the goal remains simple: to inspire the next generation through education, creativity, and live performance. Whether students are discovering the laws of physics, exploring history, or experiencing the performing arts for the first time, these opportunities help build curiosity and a lifelong appreciation for learning.

Van Wert LIVE extends a special thank-you to Central Insurance for generously sponsoring this educational performance, Van Wert City Schools and the teachers, administrators, and staff who helped coordinate this experience, and all the students who brought their excitement and energy to the Niswonger. Van Wert LIVE also gratefully acknowledges the Ohio Arts Council for its continued support of arts programming and its commitment to enriching communities through the arts. Partnerships like these make educational outreach possible and help ensure the Niswonger remains a place where entertainment, education, and inspiration come together.

Interested in supporting Encore! Arts Education? Van Wert LIVE welcomes businesses, organizations, and community members who want to make a difference in the lives of local students. Sponsorships and community partnerships help make these educational performances possible and allow the program to continue reaching more students throughout the region. Those interested in learning more about supporting or getting involved with Encore! Arts Education are encouraged to contact the Van Wert LIVE team at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

To explore upcoming events at the Niswonger, visit vanwertlive.com . Tickets are also available through the Niswonger Box Office, open Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., either in person or by calling 419.238.6722.