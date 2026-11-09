Shed fire…

Firefighters from Ohio City and Van Wert were called to a working fire on Emerson Rd. shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday. At the time, Ohio City Fire Department was working as mutual aid at a structure fire in Mercer County, which they then left to respond to the Emerson Rd. fire. The fire was quickly contained but the shed sustained heavy damage. The cause of the fire is unknown. Van Wert’s Engine 3 responded to the blaze, making it the first fire the new engine was working at since it was put into service in late October. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer