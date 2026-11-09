Survey shows gas prices take sharp dive

VW independent staff/submitted information

The roller coaster ride continues.

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 32 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.80 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 10.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 76.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 9.5 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $6.186 per gallon.

Gas at Pak-A-Sak on N. Washington St. was $3.30 Monday night. Around Van Wert, pump prices ranged between $3.05 and $3.69 per gallon. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $3.15 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.99 per gallon, a difference of $2.84 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.96 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 39.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 92.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Gasoline prices fell in every state over the last week, while diesel declined in nearly every state, and the national average dropped below $4 per gallon for the first time since early August,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Many will assume the election had something to do with it, but that’s a myth. Gas prices have fallen in the 30 days leading up to the election every year since 2006 except 2010, and it’s typically seasonal: refiners finish maintenance and ramp up output just as demand fades with cooler weather. Those same forces, along with more oil moving through the Strait of Hormuz, are why prices could stay below $4 in the weeks ahead.

“That said, the election’s outcome may send a message to Washington to sharpen its focus on affordability, and I’d expect even more attention on bringing prices down,” he added. “But for now, it’s the seasonal shift, not politics, driving the relief at the pump.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back five years:

November 9, 2025: $3.03/g (U.S. Average: $3.03/g)

November 9, 2024: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $3.06/g)

November 9, 2023: $3.24/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

November 9, 2022: $3.81/g (U.S. Average: $3.80/g)

November 9, 2021: $3.29/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)