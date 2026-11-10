Crestview football awards

The Crestview football program concluded its season with head football coach Cole Harting and his coaching staff recognizing the team’s accomplishments throughout the season. Football NWC Scholar Athletes (above, row 1: Harper Perrott, Logan Matson, Grayson Overholt, Tate Lichtensteiger, Memphis Huffine, Cole Ross. Row 2: Will Sheets, Beckam Putman, Noah Mosier, Evan Myers, Maxton Black, Evin Brincefield, Hayden Waltmire, Kaden Gause, Conner Hammons. Photos submitted

Football Special Awards (below, row 1): Harper Perrott – Special Teams Player of the Year; Beau Lichtensteiger – Offensive Player of the Year, NWC Honorable Mention; Logan Matson – Knight Pride Award, Captains Award; Tate Lichtensteiger – Defensive Player of the Year; Grayson Overholt – Scout Teams Player of the Year; Kale Lichtensteiger – Knight Pride Award, Captains Award, NWC 2nd Team; Row 2: Bladin Scott – JV Offensive Player of the Year; Myles Williman – Knight Pride Award; Beckam Putman – Captains Award; Hudson Buuck – Knight Pride Award; Will Sheets – NWC 1st Team Defense, NWC 2nd Team Offense; Denver McDougall – Captains Award; Maxton Black – Scout Teams Player of the Year; Evin Brincefield – Knight Pride Award; Memphis Huffine – Knight Pride Award. Not Pictured: Cole Ross – JV Defensive Player of the Year.