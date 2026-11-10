Jordan elected House Minority Leader

VW independent staff

WASHINGTON DC — U.S. Representative Jim Jordan (R-Urbana) has won the race to serve as House Minority Leader as Republicans prepares for a new role in the minority.

Jordan, who serves as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, defeated Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana 106-73 in a secret-ballot election of Republicans who will serve in the next Congress.

Jordan, 62, represents Ohio’s 4 Congressional District, which in 2027 will include Van Wert and Mercer counties.