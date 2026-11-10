Shrek the Musical!

Crestview High School will present Shrek the Musical this Friday through Sunday. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Shown above are Hudson Perrott (as Shrek), Caleb Thomas (as Donkey) and Evvy Lamb (as Fiona) prepare for this weekend’s shows. Tickets are general admission and available in the high school office. They are $10 for students and seniors and $15 for adults. Tickets will also be available at the door. Photo submitted