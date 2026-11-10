YMCA hosting “Galsgiving Market”

VW independent staff/submitted information

It’s called a “Galsgiving Market” and just in time for the holiday season, it’ll feature handmade good, gifts and food items from 31 local vendors.

The YMCA of Van Wert County will host the Galsgiving Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 21, at the YMCA, 241 W. Main St., Van Wert. The market is free and open to the public.

“It is inspiring to hear how each of these businesses came about, and the challenges the owners have worked through to get where they are today,” said YMCA Membership Director Jaz Sandu. “This market gives the community a chance to see that passion up close and to share in the gifts these owners bring. The YMCA is proud to host an event that supports stay-at-home moms, grandparents, parents, young people with an entrepreneur mindset, and many others building something of their own.”

The November 21 Galsgiving Market will feature 31 local vendors. Photo submitted

Behind each table stands a home-based business with its own story — owners who bake, sew, pour, paint, and build their products locally, many while raising families and working other jobs. The market gives those businesses a room full of customers, and it gives shoppers a way to work through holiday lists while keeping their spending in Van Wert County.

All 31 vendors are local, home-based businesses. Shoppers will find baked goods, breads, cake pops, and mini cakes; handmade soaps and lotions; crochet work and beaded accessories; jewelry; floral arrangements; wood decor and glass art; custom tumblers and gifts; specialty drinks, and hand-painted ornaments and holiday décor.

No registration is needed. Community members are invited to attend, browse the vendor tables, and enter the donated gift basket raffle.