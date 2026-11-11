Arlene L. Bachman

Arlene L. Bachman, 86, of Van Wert, passed away at 4:50 p.m. Friday November 6, 2026 at VanCrest of Van Wert.

She was born July 5, 1940 in Coldwater to Edgar and Evelyn (Koehn) Bachman.

Arlene Bachman

Survivors include sons, Glenn Dunlap of Rockford, Randy Temple of Venedocia, and Rex Temple of Van Wert, Terry (Hilda Quintero) Temple of Venedocia, and Robert (Alicia) Temple of Van Wert; daughters, Rhonda (Bill) Price of London, Ohio, Sherry (Todd) Free of Defiance, and Regina (Chad) Brigner of Van Wert; 27 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Alan Bachman of Ft. Loramie, and a sister, Ann Hammonds of Van Wert.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Vicky Temple, and a son Chris Temple.

Arlene was extremely proud of the fact that she went back and graduated from Lima Sr. High School with the Class of 2000.

She was a member of Trinity Friends Church and the Red Hat Society, both in Van Wert. Her favorite pastimes included fishing and spending time with her family (especially, her grandchildren).

Private family services will be held. Burial will take place at St. Augustine’s Catholic Cemetery in Minster.

Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with Arlene’s family via www.millerfuneralhomes.net or the Miller Funeral Homes Facebook Page.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller Bros. Funeral Directors in St. Marys, Celina, New Knoxville and Mendon.