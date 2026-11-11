George Franklin Keysor

George Franklin Keysor, 87, of Haviland, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home on November 10, 2026, surrounded by his family.

He was born August 28, 1939, in Scott, Ohio, the son of Elmer C. and Grace V. Keysor.

George Keysor

George grew up in Scott and played basketball for Bluecreek. He served in the National Guard for 6 years, worked for the railroad for 3 years, and spent 29 years with B.F. Goodrich before serving as CEO of Custom Assembly for 20 years.

He shared 63 years of marriage with his wife, Sharon (Zink) Keysor. Together they raised five children: Kristy (Greg) Greutman, Laura (Mark) Spangler, Dave (Elaine) Keysor, Mike (Kelly) Keysor, and Chad (Jennifer) Keysor. He was also a proud grandfather and great-grandfather of 64 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

George was a member of the Latty Apostolic Christian Church. He loved to mow, to tell stories, and above all, to help people. He looked forward to wintering in Florida.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (Stoller) Keysor, his daughter, Carol Ann; and his sisters, Delores (Harvey) Thatcher, Reedy (Bill) Hoaglin, and Colleen (Tom) Myers.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; his children, Kristy, Laura, Dave, Mike, and Chad; his sister, Diana (Louie) Crow; his 64 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, November 13, at the Latty Apostolic Christian Church with church clergymen officiating. Burial will follow in the Latty Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Friday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Scott EMS or to Visiting Angels.

Online condolences may be shared at www.denherderfh.com.