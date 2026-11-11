Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 13

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

11 area teams (WBL, NWC, MAC) remain alive in the playoffs and all 11 are hoping Week No. 13 is lucky for them. Friday night’s winners will return to action in regional championship games next Friday night. Friday night’s winners will also be practicing on Thanksgiving. Ask any coach – there’s nothing like practicing on Thanksgiving Day. One more note – Friday night’s game are the final non-neutral site games.

Last week I went 13-1 (92.8 percent), with the only mistep being Lima Central Catholic’s upset loss to Carey. That takes my playoff record to 22-3 (88 percent) and my overall season record to 190-49 (79.4 percent)

Eight area games are on this week’s Pigskin Pick’Em slate and all are considered Games of the Week. Thee of the games involve Western Buckeye League teams and all three are tough picks.

Division III Region 10

St. Marys Memorial (9-3) at Ontario (10-1)

In my mind, this is one of the more intriguing matchups of the night. Ontario’s top regular season opponents were Clear Fork (9-2) and Shelby (11-0). The Warriors beat the Colts 17-7 but lost to Shelby 41-7. The top opponents for the Roughriders were Celina, Ottawa-Glandorf and Wapakoneta, Memorial’s three losses. Personally, I think the Roughriders played a tougher overall schedule and are a bit more battle tested. Ontario struggled with Tiffin Columbian last Friday night but the Warriors were able to rally for a 22-19 win. The Tornadoes led 19-7 midway through the third quarter. I really want to pick St. Marys Memorial here, because a win would set up an all-WBL regional championship game. However, the Warriors are probably the favorites here, so I’m playing the odds.

The pick: Ontario

Wapakoneta (8-3) at Celina (10-1)

A rematch from Week No. 2, when Celina pulled out a 7-6 win. Wapakoneta got off to a 1-3 start this season and the Redskins have since put together seven consecutive victories. When the regular season ended, some WBL insiders felt Wapak was the playing the best football of all league teams. That’s a pretty big claim but I wouldn’t necessarily argue against it. In fact, when eyeballing this potential matchup before last week’s playoff games, I thought maybe I’d take the Redskins in this game. They almost didn’t make it to this point though. It took two blocked extra points and a block of a game winning field goal with 17 seconds left for Wapakoneta to beat Padua Franciscan (5-7) 14-12 last Friday. Now I’m not quite sure what to think, other than this should be a close, fairly low scoring game. Maybe not 7-6 like the first time, but close. This is a tough one and while I think Wapak is playing well overall, that close game last week has me rethinking my initial pick. I’m giving the edge to the Bulldogs at home.

The pick: Celina

Division IV Region 14

Clear Fork (9-2) at Ottawa-Glandorf (11-0)

Ottawa-Glandorf, the No. 1 seed in Region 14, struggled a bit against Medina Buckeye in last week’s regional quarterfinals but the Titans pulled away for a 28-14. Meanwhile, Clear Fork shut out Otsego, a team scored 63 points against Van Wert, 38-0. It was the third straight shutout by Colts, who have held six of 11 opponents to seven points or less this season. Clear Fork has given up 17 or more just twice – a 17-7 loss to Ontario and a 28-21 loss to Shelby. In many ways, these two teams mirror each other. Both have played tough schedules, both are physical teams and both play solid defense. It’s a tough game to pick. I will say Ottawa-Glandorf’s offense is more diverse than Clear Fork’s offense. I’m going to pick the Titans, but an upset certainly isn’t out of the question. By the way, the prize for winning this game is playing Perkins or Shelby in the regional championship game. My pick for that is Shelby.

Division V Region 18

Coldwater (8-4) at Eastwood (10-1)

Coldater went to Wooster and rolled by Triway 35-13 last week. To be fair, Triway is a very good team and the Titans hadn’t come remotely close to giving up 35 points in any one game this season. However, MAC teams are just different and I knew (know) that. Now, another very good opponent is waiting. Eastwood’s only loss this season came to defending Division V state champion Liberty Center, a team that’s the overwhelming favorite to win Division VI this year. I’m not making the same mistake twice. While the Eagles are a top notch team, I’m not picking against the Cavaliers.

The pick: Coldwater

Division VI Region 22

Columbus Grove (10-1) at Liberty Center (11-0)

This is what is seems like – each season, Columbus Grove churns out a great season and the Bulldogs are considered one of the top teams in the region, if not the state. But every postseason, the Bulldogs run into a buzzsaw. Last year it was St. Henry in the state semifinals. The Redskins went on to win the Division VII state championship. In 2024 it was Marion Local in the state semifinals and the year before that, it was Versailles in the state semis. In 2023 it was Marion Local in the state semfinals. See what I’m getting at? Now, Columbus Grove has to face defending Division V state champion Liberty Center, the team that’s favored to win Division VI this season. According to Columbus Grove/NWC statistican Ned Stechschulte, the Bulldogs and Liberty Center have met three times before, with Tigers winning all three. All three were close, 7-6, 35-28 and 21-13. History indicates this one should be close but history also indicates the Tigers are the favorite.

The pick: Liberty Center

Division VI Region 24

Versailles (8-4) at St. Henry (9-3)

A matchup of the No. 12 seed (Versailles) vs. the No. 9 seed (St. Henry). The Tigers almost didn’t get in but a forfeit involving another team in the region put Versailles in the postseason and here they are. St. Henry began the season 0-2, then won the MAC opener 34-21 in Week No. 3. The opponent – Versailles. Both teams have rolled in their playoff games, including St. Henry’s impressive 49-14 win over No. 1 seed Tri-Village last week. I’m not going to beat around the bush here, the Redskins are the favorite in my mind and that’s who I’m going with. However, whichever team wins will be the favorite to advance to the state semfiinals.

The pick: St. Henry

Division VII Region 28

Minster (8-3) at Marion Local (11-0)

Yet another rematch, and a rematch of two MAC teams. These two teams met in Week No. 9 and Marion Local posted a 28-7 victory. After a 7-0 start to the season by Minster, it was the third straight loss by the Wildcats. Minster closed the regular season with a 21-0 win over Fort Recovery, then the two teams played against in last week’s regional quarterfinals, with the Wildcats winning 49-7. Minster is a really good team, one that probably at least belongs in the regional championship game, but the Flyers are even better. Marion Local has won 40 straight at home and I don’t see that streak coming to an end on Friday.

The pick: Marion Local

New Bremen (7-5) at Riverside (9-2)

A MAC school vs. a non-MAC school before the regional championship or state semifinal round. New Bremen has five losses but outside of the Marion Local game, three were by a touchdown or less. Riverside is the No. 3 seed but I’m going with the Cardinals.

The pick: New Bremen