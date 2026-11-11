Veterans Day celebration…

Crestview Elementary held a Veterans Day celebration Wednesday morning and leading up to this event, fifth grade students worked hard planning and organizing the event. Two Character Council groups created videos to teach all elementary students how to be respectful during the Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem. They also created a video on how to appropriately shake someone’s hand to show respect and gratitude. Elementary students were encouraged to invite veterans they knew to attend the breakfast and program. Families were asked to submit “bricks” for any past or present service members to be displayed as part of a Wall of Honor. In total, 82 community veterans or service members attended the breakfast, 91 veterans were celebrated at the program, and 210 “bricks” were on display for all to enjoy. It was a meaningful event in which students were able to interact with these valuable members of the community. Photo submitted