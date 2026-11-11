Youth Theatre schedules auditions

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History comes alive as Van Wert Civic Theatre prepares for an incredibly unique, epic regional theater event. Director Doug Grooms is holding Youth Theatre auditions for The Battle of Boat, a brilliant, cinematic musical masterpiece written by the acclaimed British duo Jenna Donnelly and Ethan Lewis Maltby.

It’s 1916, and while the world is at war, a group of courageous children is determined to find their own way to help. Frustrated by being left behind, they embark on a heartwarming adventure to prove that you’re never too young to make a difference. Featuring a sweeping, cinematic score and an all-youth cast, this is a timeless story of hope, bravery, and the unbreakable spirit of friendship.

Casting requirements for this grand production call exclusively for an all-youth ensemble of approximately 10 to 20 performers aged 8-18. There are absolutely no adult characters in the show, meaning the youth carry the entire story. Grooms is looking for young actors and singers who can handle a sweeping, emotional, and epic vocal score. Key roles include Charlie, the determined leader; William, his resourceful friend, and Grierson, the neighborhood bully.

Auditions are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, November 16-17 running from 4-6 p.m. each day at the Van Wert Civic Theatre at 118 S. Race St. The audition sign up link is available at vwct.org in the “Current Season” tab. Parents and young performers can access character descriptions here. You can also listen to audio tracks and look over show details here, or check updates at vwct.org.