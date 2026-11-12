Arraignments, sentencing held in Common Pleas Court

VW independent staff

Seven defendants were arraigned on various criminal charges, while one other person was sentenced on a felony charge on Tuesday. All of the hearings were held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, with Judge Martin D. Burchfield presiding.

Phillip Cross, 38, of Delphos, entered a not guilty plea to possession of cocaine and trafficking in cocaine, both first degree felonies. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. December 9.

David Willke, 37, of New Castle, Indiana, entered a not guilty plea to receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony. Bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety and a pre-trial conference was set for 10 a.m. December 9.

Tyler Barbaree, 35, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to criminal damaging or endangering, a first degree misdemeanor, and obstructing official business, a fourth degree felony. Bond wasset at $250,000 cash or surety along with a waiver of extradition. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. December 9.

Colby Black, 42, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. December 9.

Frank Alexander, Jr., 33, of Van Wert entered a not guilty plea to grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony, and aggravated robbery, a first degree elony. Judge Burchfield set bond at $50,000 cash or surety and scheduled a pre-trial conference for 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 17.

Jeramiah Harris, 24, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony, and aggravated robbery, a second degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. December 9.

Malcolm Oliver, 30, of Delphos, pleaded not guilty to violating a protection order, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. December 9.

In addition to those hearings, Karen Hemker, 58, of Delphos, was sentenced to three years of community control and 30 days in jail at a later date for theft from a protected person, a third degree felony. She must undergo a mental health and substance abuse assessment and any treatment and random screens, and was ordered to pay restitution, partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.