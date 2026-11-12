The Van Wert County Courthouse

Friday, Nov. 13, 2026

Arraignments, sentencing held in Common Pleas Court

VW independent staff

Seven defendants were arraigned on various criminal charges, while one other person was sentenced on a felony charge on Tuesday. All of the hearings were held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, with Judge Martin D. Burchfield presiding.

Phillip Cross, 38, of Delphos, entered a not guilty plea to possession of cocaine and trafficking in cocaine, both first degree felonies. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. December 9.

David Willke, 37, of New Castle, Indiana, entered a not guilty plea to receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony. Bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety and a pre-trial conference was set for 10 a.m. December 9.

Tyler Barbaree, 35, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to criminal damaging or endangering, a first degree misdemeanor, and obstructing official business, a fourth degree felony. Bond  wasset at $250,000 cash or surety along with a waiver of extradition. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. December 9.

Colby Black, 42, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. December 9.

Frank Alexander, Jr., 33, of Van Wert entered a not guilty plea to grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony, and aggravated robbery, a first degree elony. Judge Burchfield set bond at $50,000 cash or surety and scheduled a pre-trial conference for 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 17.

Jeramiah Harris, 24, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony, and aggravated robbery, a second degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. December 9.

Malcolm Oliver, 30, of Delphos, pleaded not guilty to violating a protection order, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. December 9.

In addition to those hearings, Karen Hemker, 58, of Delphos, was sentenced to three years of community control and 30 days in jail at a later date for theft from a protected person, a third degree felony. She must undergo a mental health and substance abuse assessment and any treatment and random screens, and was ordered to pay restitution, partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

POSTED: 11/12/26 at 9:30 pm. FILED UNDER: Top Story