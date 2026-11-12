Business helping Ohio City Xmas tradition

Submitted information

OHIO CITY — Some traditions are worth carrying on.

National Door & Trim is proud to help keep one of Ohio City’s long standing holiday traditions going. In partnership with the Ohio City Fire Department and with the support of local businesses, National Door & Trim is once again helping bring Ohio City Christmas for the Kids to life. What started as a small local effort has grown into a community-wide tradition, bringing together businesses, partners, friends, and neighbors to make the holidays a little brighter for children throughout the village.



With holiday preparations already underway, National Door & Trim is inviting local businesses and community members to join in. The goal is simple – help ensure every child in Ohio City gets to experience a little extra Christmas magic this year.

Led by National Door & Trim, local businesses are helping with a long time tradition in Ohio City. Photo submitted

All monetary donations go directly toward purchasing gifts and everyday essentials for local children. Whether you’re a business looking to give back or a neighbor who simply wants to spread a little holiday cheer, every contribution makes a meaningful difference.



National Door & Trim is accepting donations through Tuesday, December 1, allowing time to purchase and organize gifts for distribution before Christmas.

There are two ways to give: donate online here directly through the Doors to Success Endowment Fund, or donate by mail. Checks may be made payable to the Van Wert County Foundation with Doors to Success Endowment included in the memo line. Mail to:

National Door & Trim

Attn: Rilee Conrad

P.O. Box 278

200 W. Skinner St.

Ohio City, OH 45874

National Door & Trim is grateful to the Ohio City Fire Department, local businesses, and everyone who continues to make this tradition possible. It’s a reminder that a small community with a big heart can make a lasting difference.