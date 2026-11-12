Chamber tickets, applications available

Submitted information

Tickets are still available for the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce’s 21st annual Salute to Small Business Awards Bruncheon, which will be held from 11-12:30 p.m. Friday, November 20, at Walnut & Main Event Space in downtown Van Wert.

Chamber businesses will be recognized in the categories of Small Business of the Year, Charitable Non-Profit, Emerging Business of the Year, Downtown Champion, Women in Business, Palate Pleaser, The “Woo” Winning Others Over, Community Youth Champion, and Community Collaborator. Tickets are $40 each, click here to purchase.

Premier Event Sponsors for the event: Shultz Huber & Associates, Citizens National Bank, QTS, Walnut & Main Event Space, and Panthera Grid Partners. Community Influencer Event Sponsors: Statewide Ford Lincoln, Central Insurance, OhioHealth Van Wert, Greenway Bank, Laudick’s Jewelry, Superior Credit Union, Vantage Career Center, and Alexander and Bebout.

In addition, the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2027 Leadership Van Wert County cohort. The program will begin in January and finish in September, with each session taking place on the first Wednesday of each month. Along with the monthly sessions, the cohort will be responsible for finding, funding and facilitating a community service project.

Tuition for the program is $600. The program is open to employees of Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce members. The program was created in 1994 with the goal of presenting leadership concepts and providing community discovery opportunities by connecting with community leaders in unique environments.

Northwest State Community College will continue to serve as the exclusive sponsor of the Leadership Van Wert County program. The regional community college based in Archbold, is a public two-year college that is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. This accreditation allows the College to offer degree and certificate programs in the fields of arts & sciences; business & public services, nursing & allied health, and STEM and industrial technologies. They serve over 77,000 Northwest Ohio families across a six-county service area, including Van Wert county.

To learn more about the program or if you are interested in being a part of the 2027 cohort: Click here to apply.