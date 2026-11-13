Bomb scare…

A portion of E. Central Ave. was closed off to traffic and nearby residents were asked to evacute amid a bomb scare Friday afternoon. The Van Wert Police Department was dispatched to a home in the 500 block for a welfare check at approximately 3:30 p.m. According to Police Chief Doug Weigle, officers found a box with wires and lights. The tenant, who was the subject of the welfare check, said it was a fake bomb but officers backed out and contacted the Lima Bomb Squad. The resident was taken for a mental health evaluation and the all-clear was given approximately 90 minutes later. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent