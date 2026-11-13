Bomb squad called to E. Central Ave.

VW independent staff

The Lima Bomb Squad was requested to come to an E. Central Ave. residence in Van Wert for a suspicious item.

The Van Wert Police Department was dispatched to the 500 block of E. Central at approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday for a welfare check. According to Chief Doug Weigle, officers located a box with wires and lights. The tenant claimed it was a fake bomb, but officers backed out and contacted the Lima Bomb Squad. Nearby houses were evacuated as a precaution. The Van Wert Police Department is asking people to stay away from the area at this time.

Chief Weigle said the tenant, a man, is in custody for a mental health evaluation.