The Van Wert County Courthouse

Friday, Nov. 13, 2026

Bomb squad called to E. Central Ave.

VW independent staff

The Lima Bomb Squad was requested to come to an E. Central Ave. residence in Van Wert for a suspicious item.

The Van Wert Police Department was dispatched to the 500 block of E. Central at approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday for a welfare check. According to Chief Doug Weigle, officers located a box with wires and lights. The tenant claimed it was a fake bomb, but officers backed out and contacted the Lima Bomb Squad. Nearby houses were evacuated as a precaution. The Van Wert Police Department is asking people to stay away from the area at this time.

Chief Weigle said the tenant, a man, is in custody for a mental health evaluation.

POSTED: 11/13/26 at 4:00 pm. FILED UNDER: News