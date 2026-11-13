David Graham

David Graham, 53, of Van Wert, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, in Van Wert.

He was born April 3, 1973, in Lima, to Edward and Carol (Brickner) Graham, who both preceded him in death.

David Graham

A 1991 graduate of Delphos St. John’s Catholic High School, David worked for many years at Progressive Stamping, Inc. On September 28, 2012, he married the love of his life, Cheryl Griffis, who survives.

David was an avid sports fan, with a special loyalty to the Chicago Bears. He enjoyed watching movies, even the ones others might consider terrible. He loved his dogs, Sadie and Nala, and was happiest when surrounded by family. A kid at heart, David had a special gift for getting his grandchildren laughing, playing, and stirred up. His quick wit and sense of humor brought smiles to those around him. He also enjoyed tackling projects with his son-in-law, Cody, and was well known for his sweet tooth.

David is survived by his wife, Cheryl Graham of Van Wert; his daughters, Jennifer (William) Watson, Miranda (Cody) Ward, Emily (Kase) Moynihan, and Hannah (Gabe) Evans, all of Van Wert; his brothers, Mark (Terri) Graham of Columbus and Brad (Sherry) Graham of Van Wert; his niece, Madeline (Brendan) Trago of Columbus, and his beloved grandchildren, Reygan, Lincoln, and Kennedy Watson; Everly, Eldon, and Elowyn Ward; Jaymison, Kazmyn, and Makynleigh Moynihan, and Noah Evans.

A funeral service for David will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, November 16, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Chapel, Van Wert, with his son-in-law, Pastor Billy Watson officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Van Wert County Humane Society in David’s memory.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.